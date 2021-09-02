Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.63. 175,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.