Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 289,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

