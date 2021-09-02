Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $307.72. 815,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day moving average of $275.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

