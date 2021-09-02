Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,046. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

