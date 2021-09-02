Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.