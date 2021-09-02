Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,341 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

NEBC traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 413,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,148. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

