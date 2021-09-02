Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 11,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

