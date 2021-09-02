Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCNEU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,890. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.