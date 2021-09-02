Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

