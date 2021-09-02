Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.61 on Thursday, reaching $331.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

