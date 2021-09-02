Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Gores Technology Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,412,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU remained flat at $$9.97 on Thursday. 10,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

