Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on U. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of U stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,791 shares of company stock worth $95,084,187 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

