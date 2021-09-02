Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

MFD stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

