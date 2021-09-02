LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €843.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €721.18 ($848.45).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €646.80 ($760.94) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €665.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €623.04.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

