Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $91.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LXFR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 44,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,082. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

