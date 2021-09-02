Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY remained flat at $$29.05 on Thursday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

