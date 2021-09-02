LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

