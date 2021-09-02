LSV Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

