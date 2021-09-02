LSV Asset Management Sells 6,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

