LSV Asset Management Sells 38,000 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 13.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

