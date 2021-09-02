LSV Asset Management Sells 106,622 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,622 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.