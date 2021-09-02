Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

