Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 89,977 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.