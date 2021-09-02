Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

