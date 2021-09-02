Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

