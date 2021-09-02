Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

