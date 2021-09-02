Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of StepStone Group worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.