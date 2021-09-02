Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,873,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

