LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,618.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00379886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $660.39 or 0.01350985 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.