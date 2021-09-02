Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

A number of research firms recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 43.76 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.35. The company has a market capitalization of £31.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

