LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and $39,713.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,225,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,898,269 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

