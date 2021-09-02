Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $242,794.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00367918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.