Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

