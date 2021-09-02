Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of -190.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 425.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.