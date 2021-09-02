Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.
LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of -190.44.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
