LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

