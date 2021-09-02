LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.13. 876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.