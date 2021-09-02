Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,493 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $15,542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $10,299,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

