Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,117,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 8,167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,168.4 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock remained flat at $$7.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.