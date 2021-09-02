Leisure Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.93. 4,533,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,158. The stock has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

