Leisure Capital Management Has $265,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.00. 1,063,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,826. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

