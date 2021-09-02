Leisure Capital Management Buys 2,002 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

