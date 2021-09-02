LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

