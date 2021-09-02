Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 2,920,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,594.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTTHF remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,991. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.