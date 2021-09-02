Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lawson Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

