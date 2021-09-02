Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

