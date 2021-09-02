LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.92 ($72.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.59 and a 200-day moving average of €61.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

