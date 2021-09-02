Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $196,621.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $196,621.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

