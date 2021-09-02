Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.03. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $47.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.