L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Purchases 502,779 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau bought 502,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.53 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,273,036.43 ($909,311.73).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Landau acquired 791,821 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09).

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Landau purchased 417,729 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.56 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,070,639.43 ($764,742.45).

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Landau purchased 350,625 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$906,015.00 ($647,153.57).

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Landau purchased 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 3.63%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

