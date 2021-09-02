KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 2,479,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.7 days.

Shares of KWG Group stock remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Thursday. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.